Philadelphia Phillies Have Coronavirus Outbreak and There Isn't Even a Season Right Now
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 19 2020
The Philadelphia Phillies had five players test positive for coronavirus over the last few days according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. In addition to the players, three staff members have tested positive while a "significant number" of other personnel wait for test results. The outbreak happened at their spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida.
There is currently no baseball season.
The facility shut down in March when American sports went on hiatus, but rehabbing players and some training staff were allowed to continue working out. Now, while it remains unclear if there will even be a season, at least eight people have been infected.
There were 3,822 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida on Thursday, the highest total yet for the state. Over the last seven days they have had their seven highest new case totals. Maybe it's time to put all Phillies personnel in cars and send them back to Pennsylvania where cases are going in the right direction.