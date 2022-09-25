Rain During Phillies, Braves Game Got Ridiculous
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves attempted to play a Major League Baseball game in a monsoon on Sunday. What started as a sunny afternoon at Citizens Bank Ballpark turned nasty over the course of a few hours and led to one of the heaviest downpours I've ever seen during a sporting event.
This is what things looked like at 2:15 ET:
And here's what it looked like about an hour later:
Here's more video:
That's absolutely insane. It's drier in Bikini Bottom.
The game is currently in a rain delay. It's really late in the season and every game matters to both of these teams. Here's hoping they get back to playing at some point.