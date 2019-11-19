VIDEO: Philip Rivers Needs to Work on His Lead Blocking Technique By Ryan Phillips | Nov 18 2019

Philip Rivers is likely a Hall of Fame quarterback but he's missing some pretty basic football skills. For example, he's not a great lead blocker.

As the Los Angeles Chargers faced the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, Rivers got out in front of a reverse and looked for someone to block. He failed, miserably.

Check this out:

Rivers was ready to throw a block ?? pic.twitter.com/8ehFxQtaJq — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 19, 2019

I know Rivers is 37 and isn't the most athletic guy in the world, but that's really bad. Come on Phil, throw your weight around!

Given how awful the field at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is Monday night, Rivers could try and get away with blaming that for his terrible blocking display.