Philip Rivers is Really Enjoying Coaching High School Football
By Stephen Douglas
St. Michael Catholic beat McIntosh, 49-0, on Thursday night at Fairhope Municipal Stadium in Philip Rivers' high school coaching debut. Rivers was very excited not just by the result, but by everything else. Via ESPN:
"Tonight was special. Shoot, I'm looking over and dad's standing on the track, mom's in the stands, my boys are spotting the ball, my brother is here coaching ... it was that kind of night."l
Rivers went on to talk about how special his high school football experiences were. He also hopes that the kids he's coaching can really appreciate the moment.
When you hear that it seems like any NFL team in need of Rivers' help will have to wait for the end of the high school season.