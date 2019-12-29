Philip Rivers Gets Emotional Discussing Career as a Charger
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 29 2019
Philip Rivers may have played his final game as a member of the Chargers on Sunday. After the game he got seriously emotional and choked up while discussing his career and his time with the only franchise he's ever been a part of.
Check out the video below:
Man. No matter what you think of his play on the field, Rivers has always been a guy who gave his all to the game. The NFL is better -- and certainly more entertaining -- when he's playing.
When asked about the future, the 38-year-old quarterback claimed retirement wasn't an option and that he'd be willing to play for another franchise if it comes to that.
It will be hard to imagine Rivers in another jersey, but he's never really embraced the Chargers' move to Los Angeles and the franchise hasn't protected him over the years. It feels like a rift has developed between the two sides and that a divorce is on the horizon.