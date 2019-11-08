Philip Rivers Engineered Maybe The Worst 2-Minute Drill in NFL History By Stephen Douglas | Nov 07 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, 26-24. The game ended with Philip Rivers turning in what might have been the worst quarterback performance on a drive / 2-minute drill in the history of football.

Rivers and the Chargers got the ball back, trailing by 2, with all three timeouts and 1:02 remaining in the 4th quarter. Rivers proceeded throw the ball eight times. None of the passes were completed. The only one that didn't hit the ground was intercepted. The only reason the Chargers moved on the ball was a defensive holding penalty on Oakland.

The interception was literally the best thing the Chargers did on the drive because another incompletion would have given the Raiders even better field position. That is incredible.

Rivers finished the game completing 17-of-31 passes for 207 yards, two touchdown passes and three interceptions. The Chargers drop to 4-6 on the season and will need a miracle to make the playoffs. The end of Phil Rivers' career will be sad. The L.A. faithful must hate to see it.