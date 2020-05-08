Don't Retire Those Philip Rivers Broadcasting Ideas
By Kyle Koster | May 08 2020
It is conceivable that Philip Rivers, once he retires, could coach a high school football team in Alabama on Friday nights, hop on a plane early Saturday morning, do interviews and be prepared to call an NFL game on Sunday before racing back home. It doesn't seem entirely likely for a whole bevy of reasons, including his long track record of prioritizing time with his large family. But it is possible.
So that's why I don't think today's news that Rivers will become the head honcho at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope whenever he decides to step away from his center's backside will stop the Rivers broadcasting rumors and speculation. Of course, the veteran quarterback hasn't previously shown much much interest in the endeavor anyway. ESPN did have interest in him, though, before Rivers signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
Life takes winding turns. Sheryl Crow taught us that. Fellow scholar Justin Bieber posited one should never say never. Rivers could eventually scratch that broadcasting itch sometime down the line. Bright flashing indicators signal that would only happen a long ways down the road.
Why will Rivers' name still show up in the ubiquitous spec? Because he is the very definition of a big get for the networks. Consider the checked boxes.
Star quarterback. Big personality. A good interview. And the under-appreciated one: connectivity with the South. What a catch.
Connecting Rivers with any open or soon-to-be-open job is a victimless crime. Expect it to continue unabated. Perhaps not to the extent Peyton Manning's aura has lingered so strongly. Today's coaching announcement is a new beginning to meet the end of a playing career. But certainly not the door closing on the door to the broadcast booth. That will remain forever cracked.