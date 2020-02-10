Philadelphia Flyers Ice Girl Checked Out By Co-Worker While Cleaning Up Hats
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Flyers ice girls went out to sweep up the hats and a couple… ice boys(?) joined them to help collect the hats and clear the ice. That’s when this image was captured from the CSN feed of the game. Was this guy actually making that face upon seeing the backside of this ice girl? Maybe. Or maybe he just realized he got a ton of free hats.
RELATED: Amateur Hockey Ref is Either Drunk or Super Bored
RELATED: GIF: Philadelphia Flyers Fan Flipped Off Rangers Players After Goal
RELATED: Danny Trejo Hanging Out With a Philadelphia Flyers Ice Girl
[Crossing Broad, Getty]