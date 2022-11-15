Philadelphia Fans Boo Undefeated Eagles For Trailing Commanders By Six at Halftime
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles trailed the visiting Washington Commanders by six points going into halftime of Monday Night Football in Week 10. As the teams left the field, the home crowd booed. Again, the Eagles are 8-0 and were only down by a touchdown at the half. Not even a touchdown and an extra point. Just the touchdown.
Philadelphia sports fans have a bit of a reputation and this makes it sound very well-deserved. It's not like the Eagles laid a complete egg in the first half. They scored two touchdowns. They were still very much in the game.
Maybe they were booing the Commanders. Or maybe they just don't want to be disappointed again like they were by the Phillies. This is the first time the Eagles trailed in the second half all season. Obviously, Philadelphia fans deserve the better things in life.