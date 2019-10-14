Phil Rivers Appears to Scold Steelers Defender Like One Of His Children By Stephen Douglas | Oct 13 2019

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Los Angeles Chargers in a home/road game on Sunday night, 24-17. The Chargers had a chance to tie the game, but Philip Rivers threw a back-breaking interception with 41-seconds left in the 4th quarter. As the play ended, Rivers grabbed Steelers' cornerback Mike Hilton by the jersey and...

Philip Rivers - Hall monitor pic.twitter.com/lcyHDttvAC — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 14, 2019

It's currently unclear what Rivers was trying to do it. It honestly looked like he was pulling one of his children aside to scold them. It's understandable. When you have as many children as Phil Rivers, you sometimes forget that everyone younger than you isn't your child.

Philip Rivers has heard enough pic.twitter.com/VtWIiqNbBY — Judson Richards (@Judson1360) October 14, 2019

Understandably, this set off a team vs. team shoving match. Rivers probably broke it up and sent everyone to timeout.