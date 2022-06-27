Phil Nevin Telegraphed Angels-Mariners Brawl The Night Before
The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners were involved in the most violent MLB brawl we've seen in years on Sunday. The action started when Angels starter Andrew Wantz hit Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker on the hip with a 91 mph fastball. But apparently the fight was actually started by Angels interim manager Phil Nevin the night before.
On Saturday night Mike Trout had a fastball aimed at his head and was none too pleased about it. Nevin then sent a warning to the Mariners about his intentions for the next day.
Watch:
Nevin was notorious for being an old-school tough guy during his playing days, so it isn't surprising he was good to his word. Wantz threw a ball behind Julio Rodriguez's head in the first inning before plunking Winker in the second. We all know what happened next...
It will be interesting to see what MLB does about this Nevin footage. Does he get a longer suspension because he telegraphed what was coming and is therefore responsible? It would seem the league has to suspend him longer now.