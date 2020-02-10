Phil Mushnick Doesn't Think Donald Sterling Should Be Held Accountable For 'Ugly Comments' Because He's 81
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Visit any assisted living facility. Or think of that aunt or uncle all of us have known and suffered with a wince because we knew they were off. And they come in all races.
Sure, this racist uncle might own a professional basketball team and seem to get around OK what with his 20-something girlfriend, but he doesn’t know what he’s saying. He’s just like your racist uncle, but with court side seats and a lengthy history of racist-type behavior.
Not everyone, at 81, should reasonably or humanely be held accountable for whatever ugly comments come out their mouths.
You know, I’ve never thought about it that way. It’s not surprising that the person who suggested the Nets change their name to the New York N—–s because of their color scheme and association with Jay-Z would support letting old white guys say whatever they want with impunity.
At least keep that in mind.
