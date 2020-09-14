Phil Mickelson Posts Stunning Before and After Photo Ahead of U.S. Open Return to Winged Foot
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 14 2020
As Phil Mickelson ramps up to attack the U.S. Open this week at Winged Foot, he shared a photo of what he looked like the last time he was there vs. what he looks like now. Frankly, the 50-year-old looks incredible and way better than he did at 36.
Check it out:
Wow. That's quite a transformation.
The 2006 U.S. Open was a rough one for Mickelson, who finished second in a tie with Jim Furyk and Colin Montgomerie at +6. Geoff Ogilvy won at +5. In the final round, Mickelson double-bogeyed 18 to lose the tournament. It's still the closest he's gotten to winning the U.S. Open, which is the one major he's always wanted to win above all others.
Here are highlights from that awful day:
Maybe 14 years later he can erase those memories and finally get a win. He's certainly in far better shape than he was last time.