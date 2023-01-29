Phil Mickelson Takes Shots at PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy on Twitter
Tensions between LIV and the PGA Tour were sparked last week when Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy. Okay, not really. That whole thing was aggressively overblown and more than a little stupid. But it is one possible explanation for why Phil Mickelson decided this weekend was the weekend he was going to angry tweet about the Tour.
The last time Mickelson tweeted was December 10. Over a month later he fired up the Twitter machine to complain about Sam Ryder's pants worn during the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.
Here are the pants. It is unclear if Mickelson appreciates the irony of him tweeting about showing some ankle given his current employers.
Mickelson was not done, though. On Sunday he criticized the Tour for its hypocrisy in holding an event in Dubai and tagged Rory McIlroy.
That'll show 'em, Phil.