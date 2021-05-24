Roundup: Phil Mickelson Wins PGA Championship; Gabby Barrett Wins Big at Billboard Awards; Suns Beat the Lakers
Phil Mickelson made history by winning the PGA Championship at 50 ... Lawmakers condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest comments ... Belarus opposition figure arrested after diverted flight ... The Bitcoin selloff continued over the weekend ... U.S. COVID cases and deaths drop to lowest rates since last summer ... Minneapolis is still divided a year after George Floyd's death ... A Marilyn Monroe statue sparks controversy ... Gabby Barrett won big at the Billboard Awards ... "F9" had a huge overseas box office opening ... "Spiral" pushes "Saw" franchise past $1 billion at box office ... Byron Allen sues McDonald's for $10 billion ... "Master of None" returned with a surprise third season ... The Suns beat the Lakers in Game 1 ... Tobias Harris guided the Sixers to a win ... Fernando Tatis Jr. is on an absolute tear right now ... USA announced its Olympic baseball roster ... Dave Roberts takes subtle shot at the Padres ... Max Verstappen dominated the Monaco Grand Prix ...
The cold open from Saturday Night Live's season finale was great:
Colin Jost and Michael Che's Weekend Update joke swaps are always a highlight:
Highlights from Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix:
The Weeknd performed "Save Your Tears" at the Billboard Awards Sunday night: