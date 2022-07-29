Phil Mickelson Heckled at LIV Golf Event in New Jersey
Phil Mickelson is essentially the poster boy for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour for better or worse. On Friday, during LIV's tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, Mickelson got an earful from fans in attendance. He was heckled about the tour's connection to the Saudi Royal family.
The six-time major winner has truly gone from a beloved golfer the public mostly loved, to a pariah in short order. He took $200 million from a regime with an abysmal record on human rights, then continually tried to downplay that association. Frankly, he's getting what he deserves at this point.