Phil Michelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Other LIV Golfers Suing the PGA
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV golfers are suing the PGA over their suspensions according to the Wall Street Journal. This news comes days after DeChambeau told Tucker Carlson he was sure the players and the PGA would get it figured out somehow and then compared LIV to a new pizza shop with better pizza that pays you to eat there. I guess my question is, if the pizza is better and you're getting paid handsomely to eat it, why would want to return to the old pizza shop so badly?
Besides, one of the big selling points of LIV was having fewer events and all the extra time players could spent with their families and whatnot. Now the LIV golfers want to play LIV events plus PGA events? Doesn't seem like much of a break. How much pizza can these people eat!?
Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Hudson Swafford, Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Ian Poulter and Peter Uihlein are the other golfers involved in the suit. Gooch, Jones and Swafford want to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs that begin next week. Should they get their wishes, hopefully the PGA makes them available for press conferences. I'm sure there will be plenty of questions waiting for them.