PGA Tour Live Will Live on ESPN+, CBS and NBC to Alternate Full FedEx Cup Playoff Coverage Under New Rights Deal
By Kyle Koster | Mar 09 2020
The PGA Tour this morning announced a new nine-year domestic rights portfolio because we all know the value of looking ahead and making long-term plans. In addition to extending its relationship with ViacomCBS and Comcast/NBC Sports Group, the PGA will enter into a new deal with Disney and ESPN+.
ESPN+ will house PGA Tour Live beginning in 2022 and it will be "dramatically expanded to include multiple live content channels nearly every week of the FedExCup season," per the release. Tour Live launched in 2015 and the subscription video service has struggled to make the juice worth the squeeze for viewers. More coverage available under a base ESPN+ subscription will be welcome news to those who hate juggling passwords.
Another change coming in 2022 will be NBC and CBS alternating yearly coverage of the three-week FedEx Cup Playoffs through 2030, making the Super Bowl of golf feel a bit more like the Super Bowl.
Under the new agreement, the Tour will take on responsibility of onsite production areas and technical infrastructure each weekend with CBS and NBC retaining their production and talent.