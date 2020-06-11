The PGA Tour Held a Mid-Round Moment of Silence For George Floyd
By Kyle Koster | Jun 11 2020
The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has been a catalyst for change across America -- and across sports -- for the past few weeks. Expect that to continue as live action begins to return. This morning at 8:46 A.M. local time, players and spectators at the Charles Schwab Challenge observed a moment of silence in remembrance of Floyd, who was denied oxygen by Derek Chauvin for that excruciatingly long period of time.
The Tour also left the 8:46 tee time open in his honor.
Observing nearly nine minutes of silence has become more and more common. Anyone who has done it is challenged with the realization of just how damn long that is. Powerful, yet painful.