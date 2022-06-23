Is the PGA Tour Really in Trouble or is LIV Just Shiny? Plus the Bus Driver Mount Rushmore
Defections continue from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, including Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, as the upstart league attempts to steal all of the sunshine. There is controversy and intrigue and it appears Greg Norman's pet project has convinced some in media that it's a serious threat to the status quo. But if you had to choose, right now, which entity has a better long-term outlook, what about LIV would leave you to conclude it's on safer ground than the supposedly tenuous PGA Tour? The Big Lead's Stephen Douglas discusses this and unveils his Mount Rushmore of Bus Drivers as the phrase has become ubiquitous in basketball circles.