Roundup: Pfizer COVID Vaccine Approved For Kids; Braves Take 2-1 Lead; Jake Paul to Fight Tommy Fury
FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 ... Bad storms, flooding will hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend ... New York AG Letitia James is running for governor ... Stocks closed at record highs on Friday ... Joe Biden met with the Pope ... Prices, and wages are increasing in the U.S. ... Big oil faces increased pressure to change ... "Rust" producers were warned about safety before fatal shooting ... A review of "Last Night in Soho" ... Braves take a 2-1 lead in the World Series ... Joel Quenneville resigned as Florida Panthers head coach ... Javon Kinlaw had season-ending surgery ... The Rams are working to trade DeSean Jackson ... Jake Paul will fight Tommy Fury ...
Buyers, sellers and dream deals ahead of the NFL trade deadline [Sports Illustrated]
NFL Week 8 picks [CBS Sports]
25 things to know about the Michigan-Michigan State matchup [The Athletic]
An oral history of "Scream" [The Hollywood Reporter]
Anthony Davis is the reason the Lakers shouldn't panic yet [Yahoo Sports]
Joe Buck is so damn good in October [The Big Lead]
Mila Kunis drank straight ranch during this week's episode of Hot Ones:
Just... why?
Conan O'Brien talked about his new HBO Max show:
Jane's Addiction -- "Sympathy for the Devil"