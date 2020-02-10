Peyton Manning Paid a Visit to Derek Jeter at Yankee Stadium [UPDATE: Eli Has Arrived]
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Peyton Manning visited Derek Jeter during batting practice in the Bronx today, as the two are apparently pretty good friends.
According to Manning, the Captain has been out to Indy for a number of Colts games over the years — though he has yet to get to Denver — and Peyton has been to “six or seven” Yankee games.
Today, No. 18 and brother Eli will watch the Yankees host the Rays from Jeter’s suite.
“I came to see Derek play. Derek and I have been friends — he’s a couple years older than me, but we’ve been pretty much professionals at the same time. So I wanted to pay my respects and see him play for the last time.”
Wow. He went there. An icon never, under any circumstance, discusses another icon’s age.
“It’s the only time I’m gonna get to New York before our season starts, and they’re not coming out to the Rockies this year,” Manning said. “I wanted to see [Jeter] play in person, and get a good picture for my scrapbook.”
Peyton Manning discussing a scrapbook is very Peyton Manning and, frankly, adorable.
This trip to New York is apparently Manning’s farewell tour for his retiring buddies. He’ll be on Letterman tomorrow night.
UPDATE: And here are the Manning brothers together in Jeter’s suite. Both are sporting patterned light blue button downs. What a stunner:
