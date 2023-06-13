Peyton Manning Wore a Gold Chain at NBA Finals Because Peyton Manning is the Cool Dad
Peyton Manning attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. The former Broncos quarterback sat nearJim my Goldstein and for some reason he was sporting a large gold chain with a Finals logo on it. Why? Who knows. Someone had to promote the thing that Manning was at.
Look, whatever you need pitched, Peyton Manning will pitch it. The man is a consumate professional when it comes to endorsing things. You need him to wear a gold chain at the Finals, he'll do it. No questions asked.
The real shame is that it's distracting from another expert dad look from Manning. A light sweatshirt over a plaid button up? That man is ready for a night on the town. Throw in the chain and you have no idea what he's capable of.
UPDATE: He's been wearing this for hours. It's officially part of the ensemble and you're allowed to ask if he maybe just owns this?