ESPN Is Reportedly Set to Offer Peyton Manning a Massive Deal to Join Monday Night Football
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 05 2020
Peyton Manning's Monday nights might be getting a bit busier. ESPN is reportedly set to throw a ton of money at the future Hall of Fame quarterback to get him into the Monday Night Football booth.
Michael McCarthy is reporting ESPN is prepared to offer Manning between $18 and $20 million a year to call Monday Night Football. That end Tony Romo's reign as the highest-paid NFL analyst almost before it began.
This is huge news, though it's no secret Manning has been sought-after as a potential in-booth analyst since he retired from the NFL in 2015. So far he's resisted overtures but this might be too much money to turn down.
According to McCarthy's report, Manning met with ESPN executives over the last few days as they discussed a potential deal. Manning is currently working with the network on the ESPN+ documentary series Peyton's Places.
The five-time NFL MVP will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.