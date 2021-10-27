Revisiting My Bad Peyton Manning Broadcasting Takes, Plus Michigan-Michigan State with The Athletic's Chris Vannini
With the ManningCast proving to be an enormous success, it's time to eat some crow and self-report some old bad takes. The Big Lead's Kyle Koster goes full Fire Joe Morgan on himself, explaining how he ultimately got the Petyon Manning sweepstakes wrong. Then Chris Vannini from The Athletic comes on to preview the only game that matters this weekend, Michigan vs. Michigan State, and to talk about his journey from MSU's student paper to a national beat.