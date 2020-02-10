Peyton Manning and Jake Owen Covered Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues"
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Peyton Manning hopped on-stage with country singer Jake Owen at the Broncos quarterback’s charity gala over the weekend. The duo covered Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” and actually did a reasonably good job with it. It may not surprise you to learn that Peyton is one of those guys whose singing intonation is almost exactly the same as his speaking, but it worked on this occasion.
[HT Bleacher Report]