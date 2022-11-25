Peyton Hendershot and the Dallas Cowboys Tight Ends Invented a Whack-a-Mole Touchdown Celebration
Peyton Hendershot is the name of a hunk from an early 2000s CW drama. It is also the name of a rookie tight end for the Dallas Cowboys. It has to be an incredible thrill to score a touchdown during one's first Thanksgiving Day game, what with all the sluggish, relaxed people watching on discovering that you exist. Hendershot capitalized on his opportunity by turning in one of the more creative celebrations we've seen in recent years.
Salvation Army whack-a-mole.
This is the type of brilliance only made possible by having four tight ends on the field at the same time. Salt of the Earth people.
We'll see how far we've progressed as a society based on if Hendershot gets fined for the charitable-adjacent bit. Ezekiel Elliott was famously dinged for jumping in the big red pot back in 2018.
By the way, we can officially say that Dallas is good now. A legitimate contender to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.