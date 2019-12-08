Peter Schrager: Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Hot Name for NFL Jobs By William Pitts | Dec 08 2019 Baylor v Kansas | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

We may not have an idea which NFL coaches will lose their jobs at the end of the season, but we may have a grasp on which coaches might be coming into the league for their first crack at the big time.

Even though his team lost the Big 12 Championship game in a heartbreaker to Oklahoma, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is receiving "a lot of buzz" around the NFL, according to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager.

Will Josh Jacobs start today for the Raiders? Will Baylor coach Matt Rhule be in the NFL next year?@PSchrags has the report! pic.twitter.com/NCrknB95kX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2019

This is not the first time that Matt Rhule has been considered for a head coaching position in the league. He has interviewed for positions as a head coach with the Jets and Colts, but was passed over on both occasions. However, given the way he successfully improved Baylor from 1-11 to 11-2 over just two seasons, NFL teams have to take a closer look at him.

An intriguing possibility is that Rhule would succeed Jason Garrett as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Rhule would be a popular option, given that Baylor isn't too far from the Cowboys' home market, and there's bound to be plenty of overlap between the fanbases of both teams.