Peter Gammons Would Like to Know Which Managers Are Dry Humping Relievers

Ryan Phillips
Peter Gammons on MLB Network
Major League Baseball's new era of bullpen games has led to a change in how we look at relief pitchers. As such, new stats may need to be created to reflect the importance of relievers and the stress they accrue throughout a season. Hall of Fame baseball reporter Peter Gammons has a suggestion for a new reliever-related stat: "dry humps."

OK, I'll explain. In this new era of bullpen usage, Gammons wants to know how many times per game a manager get a reliever hot and ready, only to not use him in the game. In essence, "dry humping" them. Those are his words, not mine.

No, seriously:

Yeah, see I understand the interest in that statistic but there has to be a better way to word it. Maybe track warmup pitches thrown without entering a game? Number of times a pitcher is throwing in the pen per game, then further categorize if he was used? There have to be plenty of ways to quantify this without using "dry humps." I mean, at least go with "bullpen teases" or something.

Peter Gammons and dry humping are not two things I ever would have connected before today. I'd appreciate if we never have to discuss this again.

