Pete Davidson Is Starring in 'The King of Staten Island,' That Doesn't Mean He Likes the Place
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 12 2020
Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island was released on Friday. The movie is a semi-autobiographical look at Davidson's life growing up on Staten Island after his firefighter father died on 9/11. While he wrote and stars in a movie about life there, Davidson doesn't seem to be a big fan of his hometown.
Back in 2017, he did a spot on "Weekend Update" where he went off on how much he hates Staten Island and why the people there don't like him. It was hilarious and one of the better moments from Davidson's Saturday Night Live tenure.
Check it out:
The fact that Colin Jost and and Davidson are both from Staten Island and completely opposite humans is pretty hilarious.
The King of Staten Island is already getting solid reviews, with many praising Davidson's performance. We'll have a review for you on Monday.