Pete Davidson, 'Saturday Night Live' Pull off Perfect Christmas Parody of Eminem's 'Stan'
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 6, 2020, 1:28 AM EST
Occasionally Saturday Night Live knocks one out of the park and that happened this week. SNL did a parody of Eminem's "Stan" with "Stu" a Digital Short about an obsessed fan of Santa who just wants a PS5 for Christmas. It's one of the best things the show has done this year.
Pete Davidson stars as the titular Stu, who raps his way through an explanation of his love for Santa , his explanation of why he needs a new PlayStation and his frustration at not hearing back from his hero. Perhaps the best part is a surprise at the end that I won't spoil for you.
Check it out:
Yep, even Eminem got in on this one.
This was perfectly executed by SNL and it's one of the best sketches of 2020.
Side note: Davidson is the perfect casting for this since he looks exactly like Stan. SNL has probably been waiting 20 years to parody "Stan" until they had a cast member who could pull it off. Well, they found him.