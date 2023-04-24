Pete Davidson Shoved a Fan Who Got Too Close After the Knicks Won Game 4
The New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 102-93, to take a 3-1 series lead, putting them in position to win their first playoff series since 2013. As usual, the celebrities were out to watch the home team at Madison Square Garden, including Pete Davidson who sat front row next to Jon Stewart. After the game Davidson was interacting with some fans when one got too close so Davidson shoved him.
It's unclear what this guy's deal was. He looks like he's putting his arm around Davidson, maybe trying to get into the picture. Either way, he was clearly not invited to touch the former SNL cast member. The guy quickly left and Davidson went back to taking a picture.