Roundup: Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders in Car Accident; Ja Morant Out Indefinitely; NFL Combine Takeaways
Pete Davidson, Chase Sui-Wonders involved in car wreck ... FBI searching for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico ... Kellyanne and George Conway are divorcing ... Texas Tech basketball coach suspended after invoking "slaves serving masters" ... Stock futures were up heading into Monday ... Ukraine is weighing options on Bakhmut ... How AI is helping doctors detect cancer ... IRS braces for a normal tax season ... All the Writers Guild Awards winners ... Creed III won the box office with a record haul for the franchise ... Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington died ... Chris Rock went after Will Smith in new comedy special ... There's no timetable for Ja Morant to return to Grizzlies ... Knicks pull off win over Celtics in Boston ... Lakers beat the Warriors in Steph Curry's return ... Mike Clevinger wont face discipline from MLB ... AEW Revolution results ...
Jordan Stolz is an 18-year-old American speed skater and he had a hell of a weekend.
Inside The Last of Us Episode 8.
Preview of Episode 9 of The Last of Us.
