Pete Carroll Was Furious About the Final Spot That Resulted in the Packers' Game-Icing First Down
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 12 2020
The Green Bay Packers held on to beat the Seattle Seahawks, 28-23, to advance to the NFC Championship Game next Sunday. The Packers withstood a late comeback by the Seahawks and Aaron Rodgers made some huge plays on the final drive to help run out the clock. The final throw of the game came on 3rd-and-9 with Rodgers completing the pass to Jimmy Graham who was dragged down right around the 36 yard line which the Packers needed to reach for a game-ending first down. The original spot was questionable and the review didn't provide evidence conclusive enough to force fourth down. Pete Carroll was not pleased with the decision.
The Seahawks will point to the final spot, but they lost the game multiple times before that. Most notably, when Carroll chose to punt on 4th and 11 on the previous possession, rather than give Russell Wilson a chance from the same spot on the field that the Packers ended up reaching for that final first down.
It should also be noted that Carroll's celebrations and tantrums today both consisted of very similar arm swinging motions.