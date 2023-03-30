Pete Alonso Looked Incredible Arriving for Opening Day
The New York Mets have World Series aspirations and if they are to climb that mountain, slugging first baseman Pete Alonso will be largely responsible. A fanbase that is used to getting crushed by disappointment has to love the confidence Alonso carried into Opening Day against the Miami Marlins. Because someone lacking confidence does not dress like Matthew Lesko doing an infomercial for the Illuminati.
Check out this get-up, straight from the suitcase of a dude trying to be the funniest person on the golf course during a bachelor party.
He’s brought a ludicrously capacious bag. What’s even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? His lunch pail? I mean, it’s monstrous. It’s gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job.
And if you say anything about it he's going to turn a 98 mph fastball around and deposit it 472 feet away in the left-centerfield bleachers.
It's good to be a superstar.