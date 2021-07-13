The Big Lead
Latest Roundup Leads

Roundup: Pete Alonso Dominates Home Run Derby; Team USA Loses to Australia; LeBron James Wants to Retire a Laker

Ryan Phillips
Jul 13, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT
2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby / Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images
facebooktwitter

Pete Alonso dominates Home Run Derby ... Shohei Ohtani out in first round ... Cuban president moves to snuff out freedom protests ... Joe Biden backs Cuban protesters ... Texas Democrats leave state to block GOP election bill vote ... Stock futures mostly flat heading into Tuesday ... RIP Charlie Robinson ... FDA attaches warning to Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine ... GOP's top lawyer called election fraud claims a "joke" ... Elon Musk defends SolarCity deal ... "French Dispatch" earns rave reviews at Cannes ... Cedric the Entertainer to host 2021 Emmy Awards ... Team USA lost again, this time to Australia ... Willie Green the frontrunner for the Pelicans job ... Stanley Cup dented during Lightning celebration ... LeBron James wants to finish his career with the Lakers ...

Yes, Shohei Ohtani is the face of baseball [Yahoo Sports]

All hail Home Run Derby king Pete Alonso [The Ringer]

How a Mexican lagoon lost its colors [The New Yorker]

Who to root for at the British Open [CBS Sports]

Related Articles

Biggest surprises and disappointments from all 30 MLB teams at the break [The Athletic]

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a case of the gimmies [The Big Lead]

Pete Alonso was on fire during the Home Run Derby:

Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto's swing-off was awesome:

So it is true after all:

LeBron is coming to Fortnite:

Metallica -- "Die My Darling"

facebooktwitter