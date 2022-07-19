Is Water Having a Moment?
Pete Alonso fell short in his quest to complete a three-peat in the Home Run Derby last night at Dodger Stadium. The New York Mets slugger ran into a buzzsaw named Julio Rodríguez in the second round and could not rebound from a lackluster start. But the night was not a total loss for Alonso, as he can take pride in knowing that he did tremendous work for water — our most valuable resource.
Here he is declining a sugary Gatorade from a little slugger and making a healthy, pure choice instead.
Hell yes. Big win for water. Is water having A Moment? Is water back? Should the UFC consider changing its official water from a Monster energy drink to actual water? Or does Alonso's failure to complete the back-to-back-to-back title chance suggest that he should have been drinking Gatorade?
So many questions to ask on this, one of the bleakest days on the sporting calendar.