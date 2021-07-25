Peruvian Skateboarder Angelo Caro Narvaez Takes a Rail Right to the Groin
The Olympics bring with him the realization that the sports you forgot were Olympic sports last go-around are still handing out medals. Like skateboarding, which cropped up on Peacock yesterday. The appropriately named Peacock, as you'll see below.
At one point during the competition Peru's Angelo Caro Narvaez lost control of his board and the angle of his undercarriage, colliding groin first into a rail. Which doesn't move. Ouch.
Train for five years and the one moment the international camera on turns into an America's Funniest Home Videos montage. That's adding insult to injury. This guy needs a web redemption. Is Daniel Tosh still doing those?