People Are Still Betting Against Tom Brady
Last season was a rarity for Tom Brady as his ferocious comeback against the Los Angeles Rams fell just short and a Super Bowl trophy was handed to someone other than him. He is now 45, an absolutely absurd age for a professional football player, along with luminaries such as Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jaleel White, and Liv Tyler. But betting against him always feels like a poor choice because he's the John Locke of sports: always doing exactly what others told him he could not do.
That's why it's a bit surprising to learn that the public is betting against him in droves. Still. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win total of 11.5 is now the most lopsided under bet at Caesars Sports.
That is a very dangerous game. Especially considering the myriad question marks surrounding other NFC South teams. It's sort of amazing that people are still willing to do this.
Father Time is undefeated but that perfect record is in serious jeopardy with Brady. One thing we all know is that he'll delight in this development as it's become more difficult with time to find such flagrant signs of disrespect on which to build another eff-you campaign.
Hope you all know what you're doing yet it sure doesn't seem that way.