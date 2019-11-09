No. 17 Minnesota Upsets No. 4 Penn State By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019 Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Much controversy was had when Penn State was chosen over Clemson for the final spot in the first College Football Playoff ranking for 2019. This controversy turned out to be well-founded, as Penn State dropped a game against No. 17 Minnesota on Saturday afternoon and all but eliminated their hopes of an appearance in the final four.

The vaunted Nittany Lions defense was picked apart by Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan. More notably, the stifling run defense that had led Penn State to their current standing was steamrolled by an overwhelming Golden Gophers' rushing attack.

A big win for Minnesota, who will insert themselves into the national conversation, and a devastating loss for Penn State.