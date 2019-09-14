Penn State-Pittsburgh Game Delayed Due to Lightning By Liam McKeone | Sep 14 2019

One of the more anticipated matchups in this week’s college football slate is Pitt against Penn State in a rivalry matchup. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the main event. The game has been delayed due to weather, and is now slated to start at 12:40 ET.

Penn State-Pitt game delayed due to lightning in Happy Valley https://t.co/9xHbdHFhHO — CollegeFootballTalk (@CFTalk) September 14, 2019

Obviously lightning is as good a reason as any to delay a football game, as disappointing as it may be. They certainly don’t want a situation akin to the Tour Championship a few weeks ago, where a lightning strike injured several bystanders. We’ll update if the game is delayed further.