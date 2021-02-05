Penn State Football's Ridiculous Every Super Bowl (Except Five) Is the Tweet of the Year
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 4, 2021, 11:46 PM EST
Penn State Football's official Twitter account sent out what might be the best tweet of the year on Thursday when they simply said, "That's a lot of Super Bowls..." The accompanying graphic featured a Penn State logo and helmet and in big, bold letters the claim that "A PENN STATER HAS APPEARED In EVERY SUPER BOWL." As noted in the fine print, this is not even close to true.
You know what? Let's break out a couple classic movie clips to really explain this.
Yes, please. Enhance.
EVERY is very big and authoritative. SUPER BOWL is also pretty big. EVERY SUPER BOWL is quite impressive. Then you get to the fine print and see "EXCEPT FOR FIVE SINCE 1967." Oh, man. That is not how any of this works.
This is why we need that Championship Banner Generator. This is just an incredible tweet. I hope that they spent weeks debating this and James Franklin had to sign off on this. What even is the point of this graphic? This is the 54th Super Bowl. Saying Penn State had a former player in 49 of them is pretty impressive. It's probably the most of any school! I'm not looking it up, but they probably should have. Instead, they did this and opened the program up to ridicule. This will never go away.
PENN STATE FOOTBALL HAS WON EVERY GAME THIS DECADE
(except for five in 2020. shhhhh don't tell anyone)