VIDEO: Refs Miss Obvious Delay of Game Before Penn State Touchdown By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019

Penn State was on the ropes against Minnesota on Saturday. Their vaunted run defense was dominated by the Golden Gophers' offensive line all game, and the Nittany Lions found themselves down 31-19 with four minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

They faced a third-and-2 from inside Minnesota's 10-yard line. They scored a touchdown, but only after an assist from the referees as they snapped the ball a full second after the play clock hit zero.

That's a massive mistake in a big moment. It wasn't do-or-die, as Penn State still had two more downs to work with if the penalty was correctly called. But nonetheless, this is a huge break for Penn State, and it could directly lead to a failed upset attempt from Minnesota.