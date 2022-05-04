Louis Domingue Pans Spicy Pork and Broccoli Overtime Meal in Postgame Interview
Casey DeSmith had 48 saves through four and a half periods when he had to leave Game 1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins - New York Rangers series. DeSmith's sudden and unexpected exit meant that backup Louis Domingue had to take the crease on short notice. Domingue responded like a pro, stopping 17 shots as the Penguins went on to win in triple overtime. After the game Domingue revealed that he had just eaten "quite the meal" between the first and second overtime.
"It was some spicy pork and broccoli... Not the best."
Incredible. You can't blame Domingue for having a bite. He spent most of the season in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In fact he's only started four NHL games since the Devils traded him to Vancouver in February 2020.
This is why you should always stay prepared. And never watch hockey on an empty stomach. No matter where you're watching.