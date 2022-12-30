Roundup: Pele Dies at 82; T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce; NBA Suspends 11 From Pistons-Magic Brawl
Pele dies at 82 ... Why is everyone being so loud about quiet quitting ... TrumpWorld vs. Sean Hannity is getting more contentious ... Russia fires barrage of missiles, Ukraine condemns "senseless barbarism" ... New evidence unearthed by podcasters frees two Georgia men wrongfully imprisoned for 25 years ... Jim Harbaugh is going to be at Michigan for a long, long time ... Stocks rallied to end the year ... T.J. Holmes files for divorce amid Good Morning America scandal ... Southwest Airlines assuring everyone that things will get back to normal soon ... Local news remains a fantastic reservoir of bloopers ... Going to need to see a much better effort out of the Detroit Lions defense ... Andy Cohen won't be drinking on CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast ... NBA suspends 11 from Magic-Pistons brawl ... Cowboys beat the Titans in a sloppy game ... Washington beat Texas in the Alamo Bowl ...
Avatar: The Way of Water is crushing it at the box office [Variety]
A must-read for all Ohio State fans [The Players' Tribune]
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren interviewing for Chicago Bears job [Pro Football Talk]
Elon Musk’s net worth collapse is biggest loss of wealth in modern history [Independent]
The worst tweets of 2022 {Defector]
"This Is SportsCenter" campaign is back [The Big Lead]
Pele's 10 greatest moments from the World Cup.
The best of characters on the Comedy Central roasts.
Best Da Bomb reactions of 2022 on Hot Ones.
2Pac -- "I Get Around"