Pedro Martinez Swears Live On-Air While Criticizing Umpires
Pedro Martinez is not a big fan of umpires. During Tuesday night's episode of MLB Tonight on MLB Network, Martinez let loose live on-air, ripping umpires for not knowing what they're doing.
The NSFW Video is below:
Amazing.
Martinez shares the sentiments of many fans who think big league umpires are horrible. In this case he was discussing how umpires didn't call a balk against Arizona Diamondbacks righty Luke Weaver when they probably should have.
Umpires have taken a beating over the last few seasons, with fans and pundits clamoring for robot umpires to call balls and strikes, and an expansion of replay to make up for oft-missed calls. I mean, Angel Hernandez alone is a reason for massive changes.
Pedro Martinez: voice of the masses.