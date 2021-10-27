Woman Nearly Hit By Truck In Background of Live Report on Press Conference About Pedestrian Deaths
By Stephen Douglas
Las Vegas has a problem with drivers hitting pedestrians. Fifty pedestrians have been killed this year. On Tuesday morning there was a press conference about the problem and Las Vegas' Fox 5 was there covering the event. Right in the middle of their live shot a woman attempted to use the crosswalk and was nearly hit by a semi flying through the crosswalk, ignoring the flashing lights.
The fact that she reacted quickly enough to turn around and run is amazing. Police caught up to the driver and ticketed him for failure to yield to a pedestrian. He should feel as lucky as the woman does. Her suggestion to stop something like this from happening again in the future? Replacing the yellow blinking lights with red blinking lights.