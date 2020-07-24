Just So We're Clear, 'Paw Patrol' Was Not Canceled
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 24 2020
Paw Patrol, the popular Nickelodeon children's cartoon about a group of rescue dogs, has not been canceled. This may come as a surprise to anyone who watched White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's press conference on Friday. McEnany erroneously stated that Paw Patrol was one of the many pieces of entertainment that had been killed by "cancel culture."
While COPS has been canceled - and A&E's ratings have been bad - no one appears to have ever actually tried to cancel Paw Patrol. It was mostly people joking on the 'net. In fact, the White House will be happy to know a new episode of Paw Patrol appears to be premiering this weekend. Check your local listings.