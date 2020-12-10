Paul George Alone, Blissful, Signing Contract in an Otherwise Empty Room
By Kyle Koster | Dec 10, 2020, 2:28 PM EST
Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a four-year, $190 million extension. Pen was put to paper and a photographer was there to document it. It's a nice little feel-good story because no one ever gets jealous over another person's big payday and George has an unblemished track record in proving himself worthy of this contract.
There is a problem, though, that must be addressed. What is going on with the decor in — Hamilton voice here — the room that it happened?
There is something to be said for an uncluttered and spartan decor. There's something to also be said about putting even one thing on the shelf so it doesn't look so sad. Not a media guide or yearbook or basketball-related tome as far as the eye can see. It looks like the office of a SoHo startup in 2011 in a building whose elevator never seemed to work.
Even a bobblehead or poster would spruce up the joint. Maybe move some money around and fill out the background before the next photo-op. Or keep laughing all the way to the bank.