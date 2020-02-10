Paul George's House Was Burglarized Last Night for $15,000 of Shoes and Jewelry
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Paul George’s home was burglarized during the timeframe in which his Pacers were dropping Game 5 to the Hawks last night. Per the Indy Channel, George’s house was robbed of over $15,000 in jewelry and shoes, including an NBA platinum All-Star ring and a pair Air Jordan 4 “Toro” sneakers.
The Pacers, who have been mired in a largely inexplicable free-fall the past two months, trail the Hawks 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, in which George has been averaging 22.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
